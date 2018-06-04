Kavita Kalyan is a second-generation Fijian-Australian of Indian descent. As a performing artist, Kavita Kalyan has sung in many Bollywood shows, Ghazal mehfils, community events, festivals and corporate functions in Australia.





Source: Kavita Kalyan





Kavita has performed with well known Indian artists such as Pankaj Udhas, Himesh Reshammiya, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik among others. She has also been a part of the judging panel for 'Saregamapa' (a well know Indian singing competition show) audition, which is due to be televised soon.











Kavita Kalyan tells SBS Hindi,





“My mum was a traditional folk singer, she used to sing at weddings and my father runs a music school so it seems that for me music was in my destiny. My parents moved from Fiji in the early 1980’s. After moving here my father worked in the community to make sure that the coming generations know about their heritage and culture. My musical journey started from there”





Kavita tells us that she started singing from a very young age.





“My first performance was at a Diwali function in 1992 when I was seven years old and I sang a kirtan.”





Although Kavita is a second generation Fijian-Australian of Indian origin, she is well versed with the traditional Indian musical instrument the Harmonium,





“I learned the harmonium from my dad. In our community, we sing a lot of Kirtan, we play the harmonium in the kirtan so that is how I have learned it a little bit.”





Source: Kavita Kalyan





Kavita was born in Australia and has lived here all her life but she has not forgotten her roots. She says she feels that it is very important to remember one’s culture. "We should teach our younger generation about the music and that can be a way for them to connect with it", she says.





Source: Kavita Kalyan















