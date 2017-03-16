SBS Hindi

Namak Haram Kee Haveli - Chandni Chowk

Namak Haram Kee Haveli - Chandni Chowk Source: Vijay Jayara

Published 16 March 2017 at 1:51pm, updated 16 March 2017 at 2:08pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

In the precincts of Chandni Chowk Old Delhi hidden away in a narrow congested street stands a derelict old Mansion that holds a piece of lesser known History within it's battered walls. The "Namak Haram Kee Haveli". What a name! It does arouse your curiosity doesn't it? Tune in to hear about this Historical Mansion.Writer: Vijay Jayara. Presenter: Kumud Merani.

As you walk through the labyrinth of narrow streets of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi, you will hardly spot this Mansion with the strange name of Namak Haram Kee Haveli! If you ask locals or shop keepers they will give you a blank stare! Hardly can anyonepoint you in the direction to this shabby structure.

Source: Vijay Jayara


As you turn right from the Fatehpuri Mosque, you turn into a dark and dingy alley which is very easily missed. There it stands at 154 Kooncha Ghasi Ram "Namak Haram Kee Haveli" Now a defaced building which used to be a glorious Mansion given to an Indian man Bhavani Shankar Khatri. He had who turned traitor to the Marathas and supported the British in the Second Maratha War.

Source: Vijay Jayara


This Mansion was given to Khatri as a reward for his help to the British rulers and deceiving the Maratha rulers. Thereafter during the First War of Indian Freedom in 1857 locals used to taunt Bhavani Shankar as the "Namak Haram" (traitor or thankless person).

Source: Vijay Jayara


Tune in to hear the full story. ...

 

