Namak Haram Kee Haveli - Chandni Chowk

As you walk through the labyrinth of narrow streets of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi, you will hardly spot this Mansion with the strange name of Namak Haram Kee Haveli! If you ask locals or shop keepers they will give you a blank stare! Hardly can anyonepoint you in the direction to this shabby structure.





Source: Vijay Jayara





As you turn right from the Fatehpuri Mosque, you turn into a dark and dingy alley which is very easily missed. There it stands at 154 Kooncha Ghasi Ram "Namak Haram Kee Haveli" Now a defaced building which used to be a glorious Mansion given to an Indian man Bhavani Shankar Khatri. He had who turned traitor to the Marathas and supported the British in the Second Maratha War.





Source: Vijay Jayara





This Mansion was given to Khatri as a reward for his help to the British rulers and deceiving the Maratha rulers. Thereafter during the First War of Indian Freedom in 1857 locals used to taunt Bhavani Shankar as the "Namak Haram" (traitor or thankless person).





Source: Vijay Jayara





Tune in to hear the full story.










