Nawal Moudgil a musical warrior of Indian Community!

Nawal Moudgil Source: SKG Australia
Published 27 September 2016 at 5:21pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Victoria's Multicultural Awards for Excellence 2016 for Meritorious Service to the Community is awarded to Indian Australian Mr Nawal Moudgil.He has been promoting Cultural diversity and spreading community harmony through performing arts. Nawal himself is an artist and promotes young talent across Australia.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj caught up with Nawal Moudgil to find out the source of his energy.
Published 27 September 2016 at 5:21pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share