NDA Lawmakers Gear Up to Formally Elect Narendra Modi as Leader Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates
Published 25 May 2019 at 3:48pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Narendra Modi will be returned as India's prime minister after a dramatic election victory. The National Democratic Alliance, led by Mr Modi's B-J-P, is projected to win over 300 seats in the 543-seat parliament. Following six weeks of voting in which hundreds of millions of ballots were cast, Mr Modi has promised to build a strong and inclusive nation.
