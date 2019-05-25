SBS Hindi

NDA Lawmakers Gear Up to Formally Elect Narendra Modi as Leader Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates

Published 25 May 2019
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Narendra Modi will be returned as India's prime minister after a dramatic election victory. The National Democratic Alliance, led by Mr Modi's B-J-P, is projected to win over 300 seats in the 543-seat parliament. Following six weeks of voting in which hundreds of millions of ballots were cast, Mr Modi has promised to build a strong and inclusive nation.

