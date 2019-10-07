SBS Hindi

New 491 visa comes with a 'tough' catch

country road, countryside, outback

Source: Pixabay

Other ways to listen

Published 7 October 2019 at 12:39pm, updated 7 October 2019 at 12:44pm
The new regional visas come with a pathway to apply for permanent residency after the visa holder has spent three years in the region. But, there is a catch.

Two new skilled regional visas being introduced in November will require skilled migrants to live and work in regional Australia. The new visas come with a pathway to apply for permanent residency after the visa holder has spent three years in the region. But, there is a catch. Listen to this interview with Melbourne-based migration expert Rohit Mohan to find out more.

LISTEN TO
New 491 visa comes with a 'tough' catch

07/10/201907:51


Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a registered migrant agent.

