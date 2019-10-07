Two new skilled regional visas being introduced in November will require skilled migrants to live and work in regional Australia. The new visas come with a pathway to apply for permanent residency after the visa holder has spent three years in the region. But, there is a catch. Listen to this interview with Melbourne-based migration expert Rohit Mohan to find out more.





LISTEN TO New 491 visa comes with a 'tough' catch SBS Hindi 07/10/2019 07:51 Play







Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a registered migrant agent.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter









