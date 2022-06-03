New digital tool launched to aid online safety for school children

As part of a broader initiative to keep all Australian children safe online, the new eSmart Digital Licence aims to bridge the digital divide for those in less privileged regions. It helps children understand the consequences of the decisions they make online through activity-based learning. The licence has been developed in consultation with children, teachers and parents. Listen to this podcast to find out how you can help your child with this tool.
Published 3 June 2022 at 11:27am
By Brooke Young
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.