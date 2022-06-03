SBS Hindi

New digital tool launched to aid online safety for school children

SBS Hindi

Students are taught digital literacy in the classroom

Students are taught digital literacy in the classroom Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 June 2022 at 11:27am
By Brooke Young
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

As part of a broader initiative to keep all Australian children safe online, the new eSmart Digital Licence aims to bridge the digital divide for those in less privileged regions. It helps children understand the consequences of the decisions they make online through activity-based learning. The licence has been developed in consultation with children, teachers and parents. Listen to this podcast to find out how you can help your child with this tool.

Published 3 June 2022 at 11:27am
By Brooke Young
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Jury rules in Johnny Depp's favour in high profile defamation trial

Advertisement

READ MORE

Victoria aims to help more women access digital jobs


READ MORE

Goat island is being returned to its traditional owners


Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'