Jury rules in Johnny Depp's favour in high profile defamation trial

Published 2 June 2022 at 3:04pm, updated 6 June 2022 at 9:48pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
A jury in the United States has ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury found Heard's statements about what took place during her brief marriage to Depp were "false" and she acted with "actual malice".But the jurors also found Depp had defamed Heard through his own lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.
