Jury rules in Johnny Depp's favour in high profile defamation trial

Actress Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse following the verdicts in her

Actress Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse following the verdicts in her Source: Rod Lamkey - CNP/Sipa USA

Published 2 June 2022 at 3:04pm, updated 6 June 2022 at 9:48pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Vikas awana
A jury in the United States has ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury found Heard's statements about what took place during her brief marriage to Depp were "false" and she acted with "actual malice".But the jurors also found Depp had defamed Heard through his own lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

