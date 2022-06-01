SBS Hindi

Processing parent visa applications could take nearly two decades

SBS Hindi

parent visa

Representative image Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 June 2022 at 11:54am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:58am
By Maya Jamieson, Akash Arora
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

Data by the Department of Home Affairs shows that over the past nine years, a far higher number of parent visa applications are being lodged each year than are being processed. Many applicants say the long wait time also means parents are dying or becoming too unwell to travel before being granted their visas.

Published 1 June 2022 at 11:54am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:58am
By Maya Jamieson, Akash Arora
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Victoria aims to help more women access digital jobs

Advertisement


READ MORE

Goat island is being returned to its traditional owners



READ MORE

Stolen Generations survivors say healing is still incomplete



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'