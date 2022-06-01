Processing parent visa applications could take nearly two decades

Published 1 June 2022 at 11:54am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:58am
By Maya Jamieson, Akash Arora
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Data by the Department of Home Affairs shows that over the past nine years, a far higher number of parent visa applications are being lodged each year than are being processed. Many applicants say the long wait time also means parents are dying or becoming too unwell to travel before being granted their visas.
Published 1 June 2022 at 11:54am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:58am
By Maya Jamieson, Akash Arora
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.