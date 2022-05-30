Stolen Generations survivors say healing is still incomplete

Twenty-five years on from a landmark report that documented the intergenerational impacts of the governments' policy of the forcible removal of Indigenous children, Stolen Generations survivors and descendants say the work of healing and reconciliation remains incomplete. Western Australia and Queensland are yet to implement a key report recommendation for a reparations scheme including compensation for survivors, descendants and impacted communities.
Published 30 May 2022 at 3:52pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
