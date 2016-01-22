SBS Hindi

New Planet of our Solar System?

Artist Impression Planet Nine – (CALTECH)

Artist Impression Planet Nine – (CALTECH) Source: CALTEC

Published 22 January 2016 at 4:46pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

The solar system may be hosting a ninth planet that is about 10 times bigger than Earth and orbiting far beyond Neptune, according to research published in the Astronomical journal. Astronomer Mike Brown from the California Institute of Technology in the United States say computer simulations show that the mystery planet, if it exists, would orbit about 20 times further away from the sun than Earth. Jitarth jai Bharadwaj has this report………….

