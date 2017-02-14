New reaserch shows higher potential risks for premature babies

Published 14 February 2017 at 4:06pm, updated 14 February 2017 at 4:08pm
By Harita Mehta, Nina Stevens
Source: SBS
An Australian study has found premature babies face a higher risk of developmental and behavioural delays than previously thought. It had earlier been accepted that children born between 32-to-36 weeks did not suffer any significant problems.
