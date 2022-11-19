New study examines medicinal cannabis treatment for people with autism

World-first study of medicinal cannabis in children with Autism Spectrum Disorder shows a 93 per cent symptom improvement at 20 weeks Source: iStockphoto / Shidlovski/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Published 19 November 2022 at 4:36pm
By Debora Groake
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Medicinal cannabis has long been used for the relief of pain, commonly in cancer patients. But now there's a world-first study into the use of cannabis for autistic children, which researchers say showed promising results.
