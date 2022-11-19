SBS Hindi

New study examines medicinal cannabis treatment for people with autism

Marijuana or cannabis and treatment of autism concept photo. Figure of human brain lies on green leaves of cannabis plant near three-dimensional letters composing the word Autism on yellow background

World-first study of medicinal cannabis in children with Autism Spectrum Disorder shows a 93 per cent symptom improvement at 20 weeks Source: iStockphoto / Shidlovski/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Published 19 November 2022 at 4:36pm
By Debora Groake
Presented by Anita Barar
Medicinal cannabis has long been used for the relief of pain, commonly in cancer patients. But now there's a world-first study into the use of cannabis for autistic children, which researchers say showed promising results.

