New Temporary Visa For Sponsored Parents

Published 26 September 2016 at 6:51pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The Turnbull Government wants to introduce a new temporary sponsored parent visa which will allow Australians to sponsor their parents to stay in Australia for up to 5 years.Tune in to hear what the Government has to say. We have also spoken with Arvind Duggal the convener of the parents long Stay Visa campaign.Public Submissions must be sent to : temporary.parent.visa@border.gov.au by 31st October 2016.
