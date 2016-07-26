New terror laws to keep offenders in jail

Since the September 11 attacks of 2001, Australia has introduced more stringent anti-terror laws and it's on the verge of doing so again because the federal government says the terror threat has grown.











It wants to work with the states and territories to introduce laws which would see convicted terrorists kept in jail after their sentences have been completed if they're considered to still pose a risk to the community.





It's called post-sentence preventative detention and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says it strikes the right balance.











Attorney General George Brandis says the proposed laws provide an incentive for people to rehabilitate.





He will meet with state and territory attorneys-general in coming days to discuss the new laws.





The government has also announced it wants to extend control orders to juvenile offenders as young as 14, down from 16.











It will also introduce a new offence of advocacy of genocide.

























