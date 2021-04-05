New Vaccination clinics to accelarate rollout

SBS Hindi

Since the vaccination rollout last month, nearly 850,000 vaccines have been administered in Australia. With new vaccination clinics opening this week, the capacity to administer shots will increase. The Federal Government has defended missing its original vaccine targets, saying the pace of the rollout is on track.

