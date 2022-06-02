SBS Hindi

New Zealanders are heading to Australia, priced out of their own country

SBS Hindi

Wellington Skyline

Wellington, NZ, is one of the world's most expensive cities to buy a house Source: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 June 2022 at 1:56pm, updated 2 June 2022 at 3:01pm
By Shaimaa Khalil
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

The rising cost of living is having an impact on millions of lives around the world. Climate change, the COVID pandemic, and the war in Ukraine are all factors in pushing up the price of food. Across the Tasman in New Zealand, inflation is at a 30-year high, and a worsening housing crisis, high food prices, and lower wages are persuading many New Zealanders to consider moving to Australia.

Published 2 June 2022 at 1:56pm, updated 2 June 2022 at 3:01pm
By Shaimaa Khalil
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Processing parent visa applications could take nearly two decades

Advertisement

READ MORE

Victoria aims to help more women access digital jobs


READ MORE

Goat island is being returned to its traditional owners


Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'