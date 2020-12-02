News in Hindi 02 December 2020

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney. Source: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
Published 2 December 2020 at 6:27pm
By Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
Catch the latest news of 02/12/2020 **Australia's economy technically out of recession//**Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for fastest to 12000 runs in ODI cricket.
