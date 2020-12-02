SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 02 December 2020

SBS Hindi

ODI

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney. Source: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 December 2020 at 6:27pm
By Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 02/12/2020 **Australia's economy technically out of recession//**Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for fastest to 12000 runs in ODI cricket.

Published 2 December 2020 at 6:27pm
By Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists