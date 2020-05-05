News in Hindi 05 May 2020

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined Australia's cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss the prospect of a trans-Tasman travel zone. Source: AAP
Catch the latest news of 05/05/2020 **Prime Minister Scott Morrison has met with state and territory leaders, and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern to discuss the COVID-19 response. //**Thousands of Indians stranded abroad because of the coronavirus crisis will be brought back by air and by sea from Thursday.
Published 5 May 2020 at 7:31pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
