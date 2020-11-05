SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 05 November 2020

Police personnel pull Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami as they detain him,

Police personnel pull Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami as they detain him, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Source: ANI

Catch the latest news of 05/11/2020 **A 65-year-old Melbourne man becomes the first person in Australia to be charged under foreign interference laws. // In India, A court in Alibaug rejected the police's demand for 14-day custody but also dismissed Arnab Goswami's charge that he had been physically assaulted while being arrested.

