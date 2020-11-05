News in Hindi 05 November 2020

Police personnel pull Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami as they detain him, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Source: ANI
Catch the latest news of 05/11/2020 **A 65-year-old Melbourne man becomes the first person in Australia to be charged under foreign interference laws. // In India, A court in Alibaug rejected the police's demand for 14-day custody but also dismissed Arnab Goswami's charge that he had been physically assaulted while being arrested.
Published 5 November 2020 at 6:23pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
