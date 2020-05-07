News in Hindi 07 May 2020

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) soldier is fitted with gear before he proceeds to the area from where chemical gas leaked in Vishakhapatnam Source: AP
Published 7 May 2020 at 5:34pm, updated 7 May 2020 at 5:40pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news. In this bulletin: ** Several dead after gas leak at plant in India **Royal Commission findings reveal George Pell knew about child sexual abuse by priests in the 1970s, and **New Zealand downgrades its coronavirus alert level to two.
Published 7 May 2020 at 5:34pm, updated 7 May 2020 at 5:40pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Share