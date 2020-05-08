SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 08 May 2020

A crowd gathers outside the LG Polymers plant from where chemical gas leaked in Vishakhapatnam, India, Thursday, May 7, 2020.

A crowd gathers outside the LG Polymers plant from where chemical gas leaked in Vishakhapatnam, India, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Source: AAP

Published 8 May 2020 at 5:46pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
In this bulletin... **Prime Minister Scott Morrison details a three-step plan for the easing of coronavirus restrictions... ** The implementation of banking royal commission reforms delayed by six months... and ** At least 16 migrant workers were run over by a train in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra (India) on Friday morning while they were trying to return to their rural homes in Madhya Pradesh.

