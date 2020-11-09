SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 09 November 2020

Indian Family celebrating Diwali festival with fire crackers

Indian Family celebrating Diwali festival with fire crackers

Published 9 November 2020 at 6:22pm
By Kumud Merani
Catch the latest news of 09/11/2020 **In India, The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a total ban on sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi and adjoining areas starting midnight of November 9 to November 30.// ** Donald Trump still refusing to concede the United States presidential election.

