News in Hindi 09 November 2020

Indian Family celebrating Diwali festival with fire crackers Source: iStockphoto
Published 9 November 2020 at 6:22pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 09/11/2020 **In India, The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a total ban on sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi and adjoining areas starting midnight of November 9 to November 30.// ** Donald Trump still refusing to concede the United States presidential election.
