News in Hindi 10 March 2020

Kamalnath (right) with Congress president Rahul Gandhi (middle) and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Source: Twitter
Published 10 March 2020 at 5:29pm, updated 10 March 2020 at 6:11pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 10/03/2020 **Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress Party after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. // **Australia weighs its response, after Italy declares a country-wide travel ban.
Published 10 March 2020 at 5:29pm, updated 10 March 2020 at 6:11pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share