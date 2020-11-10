News in Hindi 10 November 2020

Workers prepare sweets for distribution, ahead of the counting for Bihar Assembly Elections, in Patna on Monday. Source: ANI/ Aftab Alam Siddiqui
Published 10 November 2020 at 6:08pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 10/11/2020 **In India, Counting of votes continues in Bihar. NDA gets majority in early trends.// ** Welfare groups criticise the federal government's decision to reduce the JobSeeker coronavirus supplement.
