News in Hindi 10 November 2020

Workers prepare sweets for distribution, ahead of the counting for Bihar Assembly Elections

Workers prepare sweets for distribution, ahead of the counting for Bihar Assembly Elections, in Patna on Monday. Source: ANI/ Aftab Alam Siddiqui

Published 10 November 2020 at 6:08pm
By SBS Hindi
Catch the latest news of 10/11/2020 **In India, Counting of votes continues in Bihar. NDA gets majority in early trends.// ** Welfare groups criticise the federal government's decision to reduce the JobSeeker coronavirus supplement.

