News in Hindi 10th June 2020

About 300 people are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy with non-verbal autism in Victoria as temperatures drop to freezing overnight. Source: AAP
Published 10 June 2020 at 7:38pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** A 14-year-old boy missing in dense bushland in Victoria for two days found alive and well..** State restrictions blamed for delaying the resumption of trans-Tasman travel...And** Community sport to resume in New South Wales on the 1st of July.
