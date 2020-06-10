SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 10th June 2020

About 300 people are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy with non-verbal autism in Victoria as temperatures drop to freezing overnight.

Published 10 June 2020 at 7:38pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
In this bulletin... ** A 14-year-old boy missing in dense bushland in Victoria for two days found alive and well..** State restrictions blamed for delaying the resumption of trans-Tasman travel...And** Community sport to resume in New South Wales on the 1st of July.

