News in Hindi 11th June 2020

Thousands of protesters kneel at a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney on Saturday. Source: AAP
Published 11 June 2020 at 5:59pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologises for the government's handling of the Robodebt scheme... ** The federal government calls for all states and territories to open their borders... And ** In sport, Richmond and Collingwood to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement as the A-F-L returns.
