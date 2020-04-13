News in Hindi 13 April 2020

NEW DELHI, INDIA - MARCH 24: Deserted view of Vijay Chowk during the second day of lockdown. Source: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA
Published 13 April 2020 at 5:35pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin, ** Health authorities commend Australians for saving thousands of lives by staying home over Easter. **Earthquake jolts Indian capital amid coronavirus lockdown and ** In sport, the federal government questions the NRL's plan to restart the season in May.
