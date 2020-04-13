SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 13 April 2020

NEW DELHI, INDIA - MARCH 24: Deserted view of Vijay Chowk during the second day of lockdown imposed by the state government to curb the spread of coronavirus on March 24, 2020 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA)

NEW DELHI, INDIA - MARCH 24: Deserted view of Vijay Chowk during the second day of lockdown. Source: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA

Published 13 April 2020 at 5:35pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
In this bulletin, ** Health authorities commend Australians for saving thousands of lives by staying home over Easter. **Earthquake jolts Indian capital amid coronavirus lockdown and ** In sport, the federal government questions the NRL's plan to restart the season in May.

