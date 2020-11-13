SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 13th November 2020

Climate scientists warn Australia to brace for more extreme weather

Climate scientists warn Australia to brace for more extreme weather. The Coastal erosion is seen from the air over Wamberal on the NSW Central Coast Source: AAP

Published 13 November 2020 at 5:51pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this bulletin...** An agreement to have domestic borders -- except for those in Western Australia -- re-opened by Christmas...** Australia’s leading climate scientists say the country should brace for more extreme weather events... ** Indian Cricket team reaches Sydney for T20, ODI and Test series ... and more news

