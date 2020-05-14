SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 14 May 2020

SBS Hindi

In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020, photo, dozens of migrant workers walk along a highway hoping to reach their respective homes

In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020, photo, dozens of migrant workers walk along a highway hoping to reach their respective homes Source: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 May 2020 at 5:26pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news. In this bulletin: Almost 600,000 Australians lost their jobs in April, Mutual obligations for Australians on welfare paused until June and in India, 4 Migrant Workers Die In Accidents In Madhya Pradesh, UP.

Published 14 May 2020 at 5:26pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

SBS Hindi News 07 January 2023: Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts