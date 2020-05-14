News in Hindi 14 May 2020

In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020, photo, dozens of migrant workers walk along a highway hoping to reach their respective homes Source: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
Published 14 May 2020 at 5:26pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news. In this bulletin: Almost 600,000 Australians lost their jobs in April, Mutual obligations for Australians on welfare paused until June and in India, 4 Migrant Workers Die In Accidents In Madhya Pradesh, UP.
Published 14 May 2020 at 5:26pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Share