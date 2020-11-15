News in Hindi 15 November 2020

Vehicles ply on a road amid heavy smog, at Noida- Delhi Border. Source: ANI/Prem Singh
Published 15 November 2020 at 5:38pm, updated 15 November 2020 at 5:43pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 15/11/2020 ** In India, A day after millions celebrated Diwali across the country, pollution levels in Delhi and its neighbouring areas soared as people defied the ban on firecrackers.// **A community outbreak of COVID-19 in South Australia.
