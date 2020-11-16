News in Hindi 16 November 2020

JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar after meeting with Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan, in Patna on Sunday. Source: ANI/Ashok Sinha
Published 16 November 2020 at 5:41pm
By Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 16/11/2020 ** South Australia announces new short-term restrictions in response to a COVID-19 outbreak// In India, Nitish Kumar is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term today.
