News in Hindi 16 November 2020

JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar after meeting with Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan

JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar after meeting with Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan, in Patna on Sunday. Source: ANI/Ashok Sinha

Published 16 November 2020 at 5:41pm
By Vrishali Jain
Catch the latest news of 16/11/2020 ** South Australia announces new short-term restrictions in response to a COVID-19 outbreak// In India, Nitish Kumar is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term today.

