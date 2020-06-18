News in Hindi 18th June 2020

An Indian man burns a photograph of Chinese president Xi Jinping during a protest against China in Ahmedabad, India. Source: AAP
Published 18 June 2020 at 5:19pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
In this bulletin...** Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese counsels an MP over what he calls inappropriate text messages ** Two childcare centers close in Melbourne after a staff member and a child test positive to coronavirus And ** The Indian Prime Minister issues a warning to China over a deadly border dispute...
