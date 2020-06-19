SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 19th June 2020

Major General Rajpal Punia pays tribute to Havildar Sunil Kumar before his last rites are performed at Maner on June 18, 2020 near Patna, India. Hav. Sunil Kumar was among the twenty Indian army personnel martyred in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’

Major General Rajpal Punia pays tribute to Havildar Sunil Kumar at Maner, India on June 18, 2020 Source: AAP Image/Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA

Published 19 June 2020 at 6:01pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this bulletin... ** The federal government works to stop what it calls a sophisticated cyber threat against service provider groups in Australia ** Indian Army said no Indian soldier in Chinese custody ** India bids farewell to its bravehearts... ** In sport, England's rugby football union conducts a review of a fan song which has roots in American slavery and more news …

