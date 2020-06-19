News in Hindi 19th June 2020

Major General Rajpal Punia pays tribute to Havildar Sunil Kumar at Maner, India on June 18, 2020 Source: AAP Image/Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA
Published 19 June 2020 at 6:01pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** The federal government works to stop what it calls a sophisticated cyber threat against service provider groups in Australia ** Indian Army said no Indian soldier in Chinese custody ** India bids farewell to its bravehearts... ** In sport, England's rugby football union conducts a review of a fan song which has roots in American slavery and more news …
