News in Hindi 2 April 2020

People who attended a religious congregation leave on their way to hospitals and to the quarantine centers from Nizamuddin, New Delhi, India Source: AAP Image/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA
Published 2 April 2020 at 5:36pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin, ** The national coronavirus death toll rises to 24. ** The federal government to provide free childcare for essential workers, and ** In sport, Wimbledon 2020 tennis championships cancelled.
