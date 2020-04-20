News in Hindi 20 April 2020

A file photo of Lion Air Boeing 737 (for representational purposes only); Inset photograph Capt Arvinder Pal Singh. Source: Supplied
Published 20 April 2020 at 5:25pm, updated 21 April 2020 at 10:23am
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news. In this bulletin** The first of two flights bringing Australian citizens home from India lands in Adelaide. **A man is shot dead after a confrontation with New South Wales police in Sydney's south and ** and indigenous leaders push for guaranteed affordable food and supplies in remote communities.
Published 20 April 2020 at 5:25pm, updated 21 April 2020 at 10:23am
Source: SBS
Share