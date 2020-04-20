SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 20 April 2020

SBS Hindi

Lion Air Boeing 737

A file photo of Lion Air Boeing 737 (for representational purposes only); Inset photograph Capt Arvinder Pal Singh. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 April 2020 at 5:25pm, updated 21 April 2020 at 10:23am
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news. In this bulletin** The first of two flights bringing Australian citizens home from India lands in Adelaide. **A man is shot dead after a confrontation with New South Wales police in Sydney's south and ** and indigenous leaders push for guaranteed affordable food and supplies in remote communities.

Published 20 April 2020 at 5:25pm, updated 21 April 2020 at 10:23am
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024