News in Hindi 20 December 2020

Public health messaging is seen on temporary signage at Dee Why on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Saturday, 19 December, 2020. Source: AAP
Published 20 December 2020 at 5:29pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 20/12/2020 ** Prime Minister Scott Morrison reminds Australians not to be complacent about COVID-19 as health teams work to control a Sydney outbreak. // In India, the chief of the world's largest vaccine maker has asked the government to indemnify manufacturers against lawsuits.
