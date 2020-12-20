SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 20 December 2020

Public health messaging is seen on temporary signage at Dee Why on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Saturday, 19 December, 2020.

Public health messaging is seen on temporary signage at Dee Why on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Saturday, 19 December, 2020. Source: AAP

Published 20 December 2020 at 5:29pm
By SBS Hindi
Catch the latest news of 20/12/2020 ** Prime Minister Scott Morrison reminds Australians not to be complacent about COVID-19 as health teams work to control a Sydney outbreak. // In India, the chief of the world's largest vaccine maker has asked the government to indemnify manufacturers against lawsuits.

