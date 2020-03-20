News in Hindi 20 march 2020

Deserted Qantas self-check -in kiosk at the airport Source: AAP
Published 20 March 2020 at 5:37pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 20/03/2020 ** New indoor social distancing rules for events of less than 100 people.** Temporary migrant workers among those facing job losses.**Australia's travel ban for non-citizens and non-resident arrivals begins tonight at 9 o'clock. [[FRIDAY NIGHT]]**Italian Man Dies in Jaipur 3 Days After 'Recovery', 5th Death in India.**7 Years On, 2012 Delhi Gang Rape Convicts Hanged at Tihar Jail
