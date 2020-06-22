News in Hindi 22 June 2020

A map showing the coronavirus hotspots in Victoria as identified by the state's health department. Source: Victorian Department Of Health And Human Services
Catch the latest news of 22/06/2020 **Prime Minister Scott Morrison praises Victoria's containment strategy, but warns further outbreaks are expected. // **India and China will hold top military talks on the Chinese side of the border to discuss the Galwan face-off and other points of dispute.
Published 22 June 2020 at 5:31pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
