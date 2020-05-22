News in Hindi 22 May 2020

Trees lie uprooted on a highway from heavy winds ahead of Cyclone Amphan landfall in India Source: AP
Published 22 May 2020 at 5:40pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
In this bulletin...* Hospitality restrictions in New South Wales set to ease from the first of June ** The Federal Treasury revises the estimated cost of JobKeeper...And *** Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of areas affected by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal.
