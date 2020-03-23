News in Hindi 23 March 2020

A Macedonian municipality worker disinfects a street in Skopje near the monument of Mother Teresa amid concerns of the spread of the COVID-19. Source: ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Catch the latest news of 23/03/2020. In this bulletin, ** The federal government forced to explain why its MyGov website couldn't handle extra demand for social security payments ** Queensland closes its borders in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus And ** In sport, Canada and Australian teams decide its athletes cannot participate in an Olympic Games this year
Published 23 March 2020 at 5:46pm
