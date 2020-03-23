SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 23 March 2020

SBS Hindi

Macedonia, corona virus,

A Macedonian municipality worker disinfects a street in Skopje near the monument of Mother Teresa amid concerns of the spread of the COVID-19. Source: ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 March 2020 at 5:46pm
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 23/03/2020. In this bulletin, ** The federal government forced to explain why its MyGov website couldn't handle extra demand for social security payments ** Queensland closes its borders in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus And ** In sport, Canada and Australian teams decide its athletes cannot participate in an Olympic Games this year

Published 23 March 2020 at 5:46pm
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024