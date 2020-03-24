SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 24 March 2020

An Indian doctor checks the temperature of passengers at a railway station as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus in Jammu, India.

An Indian doctor checks the temperature of passengers at a railway station as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus in Jammu, India. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Channi Anand

Published 24 March 2020 at 6:18pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 24/03/2020 ** The coronavirus claims the life of another Australian in New South Wales.//** India has a tremendous capacity to deal the coronavirus outbreak situation as it has experience of eradicating two pandemics, namely small-pox and polio-WHO

