News in Hindi 25 November 2020

Published 25 November 2020 at 6:38pm
By Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 25/11/2020 **New South Wales to further ease COVID-19 restrictions//** Victorians allowed to freely travel to Queensland from next Tuesday//**Kohli, Ashwin Nominated for ICC Player of the Decade Award//
