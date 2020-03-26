News in Hindi 26 March 2020

Year in Review: Australia in 2020 Source: AAP Image/David Mariuz
Published 26 March 2020 at 5:24pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Catch the latest News of 26/03/2020. In this bulletin, ** Australia's death toll from the coronavirus climbs to 12 after three Victorians die ** A 29-year-old Australian man accused of the Christchurch attacks pleads guilty And ** in sport, questions about how members of the Turkish boxing community contracted COVID-19
