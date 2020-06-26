News in Hindi 26th June

Members of the Ladakh Scouts infantry regiment at Khardung La, a mountain pass in the Ladakh Range of the Himalayas in the Jammu and Kashmir of India. Source: Mary Knox Merrill/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images
In this bulletin... ** States and territories relax further restrictions... **Returning travellers will be tested for coronavirus before and after quarantine... ** India and China continue to have troops deployed in large numbers at their disputed border, even as diplomatic talks continue … and more news…
