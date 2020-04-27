SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 27 April 2020

The family continues to wait for a judgement in their case.

The Biloela family remains on Christmas Island. Source: Supplied

Published 27 April 2020 at 5:28pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Catch the latest news. In this bulletin: **Federal Government ordered to pay $200,000 in Biloela family case **Truck driver charged over Melbourne crash that left four police officers dead **Police, NRL to probe Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell over alleged breach of social distancing rules

