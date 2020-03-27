SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 27 March 2020

News in Hindi

Source: PIB

Published 27 March 2020 at 5:35pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Catch the latest News of 26/03/2020. In this bulletin,** Returning Australians to be locked in hotels under tougher coronavirus quarantine rules...** The United States becomes the world leader in COVID-19 cases... And **The Reserve Bank of India announced a cut in the repo rate by 75 basis points and that banks and NBFCs can allow a 3-month moratorium on loans

