News in Hindi 30 April 2020

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor spotted with Rishi Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with her daughter on November 5, 2019 in Mumbai, India

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor spotted with Rishi Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with her daughter on November 5, 2019 in Mumbai Source: Pradip Guha/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Published 30 April 2020 at 5:26pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 30 April 2020. In this bulletin: **Rishi Kapoor dies at the age of 67, **NT will be first in Australia to lift major coronavirus restrictions, and Lockdown Relaxations On May 4 For Many Districts in India, says government

