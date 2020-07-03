SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 3rd July 2020

Choreographer Saroj Khan on the sets of the telly show 'Nachle Ve'

Choreographer Saroj Khan on the sets of the telly show 'Nachle Ve' Source: Yogen Shah/The India Today Group via Getty Images

Published 3 July 2020 at 5:50pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this bulletin... ** More than 10,000 people have refused coronavirus tests in Victoria, as the state registers 66 new cases… ** Bollywood mourns the demise of legendary choreographer ‘masterji’ Saroj Khan… ** In rugby league, a dramatic win for the Melbourne Storm… and more news

