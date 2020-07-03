News in Hindi 3rd July 2020

Choreographer Saroj Khan on the sets of the telly show 'Nachle Ve' Source: Yogen Shah/The India Today Group via Getty Images
Published 3 July 2020 at 5:50pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** More than 10,000 people have refused coronavirus tests in Victoria, as the state registers 66 new cases… ** Bollywood mourns the demise of legendary choreographer ‘masterji’ Saroj Khan… ** In rugby league, a dramatic win for the Melbourne Storm… and more news
Published 3 July 2020 at 5:50pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share