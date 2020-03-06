News in Hindi 6th March 2020

India celebrate the wicket of Ellyse Perry of Australia bowled by Poonam Yadav (centre) of India during the WT20 World Cup cricket match. Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Published 6 March 2020 at 6:19pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 06/03/2020** The federal government announces funding to help tackle the coronavirus...Cases in India Rise to 31 as Delhi resident tests positive; Central government issues fresh advisory ** ** In cricket, Australia will play India in the final of the women's Twenty20 World Cup.
