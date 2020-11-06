News in Hindi 6th November 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the briefing room at the White House on November 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Source: Getty Images/ Chip Somodevilla
Published 6 November 2020 at 6:07pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin...** Donald Trump reiterates false claims of voter fraud in the United States presidential election...** India reported 47,638 new COVID-19 cases and total number of cases surpass 8.4 million ** In the A-F-L, St Kilda signs former Essendon forward-ruck Shaun McKernan as an unrestricted free agent ... and more news
