SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 6th November 2020

SBS Hindi

US President Donald Trump at the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the briefing room at the White House on November 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Source: Getty Images/ Chip Somodevilla

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 November 2020 at 6:07pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this bulletin...** Donald Trump reiterates false claims of voter fraud in the United States presidential election...** India reported 47,638 new COVID-19 cases and total number of cases surpass 8.4 million ** In the A-F-L, St Kilda signs former Essendon forward-ruck Shaun McKernan as an unrestricted free agent ... and more news

Published 6 November 2020 at 6:07pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'